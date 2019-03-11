WPGA offers assistance for golf rules changes

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Trying to figure out some of the new rule changes in golf can be enough to cause a club toss.

Of course, that might result in said club being damaged. But wait, there is a new rule for that.

A club damaged during a round can now continue to be used, “even if you damaged it in anger,” so says the USGA.

Numerous other alterations to decades-long rules have local golfers buzzing as they get ready to put the guidelines to use in the spring.

The Western Pennsylvania Golf Association is here to help. The organization will offer 10 Rules of Golf Workshops throughout the region to address, explain and demonstrate the 31 major rule changes and how they will affect play.

Most of the sessions are free and open to the public but require registration through the website or by phone (412-826-2180).

One session already was conducted at Allegheny Country Club for Tri-State PGA members.

The first @wpga Rules of Golf Workshop of the season is in session. Thanks to @TriStatePGA for being a great audience. #newrules #wpga pic.twitter.com/ZCrBWPvtK4 — Western Pennsylvania GA (@wpga) February 28, 2019

Additional open sessions include:

Sewickley Heights Golf Club — 6 p.m. March 15

Williams Golf & Country Club — 6 p.m. March 21

Greensburg Country Club — 1:30 p.m. March 24

Longue Vue Club — 10 a.m. March 30

Pittsburgh Field Club — 6 p.m. April 4

Valley Brook Country Club — 6 p.m. April 16

Shannopin Country Club (Women’s Golf Association of Western Pa. members only) — 6 p.m. April 18

Centre Hills Country Club — 3:30 p.m. April 26

The Kahkwa Club — 6 p.m. May 9

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .