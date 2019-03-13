Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
WPGA opens Frank Fuhrer III Hall of Fame
Other Local

WPGA opens Frank Fuhrer III Hall of Fame

Bill Beckner
Bill Beckner | Wednesday, March 13, 2019 2:30 p.m
The Frank Fuhrer III Hall of Fame has moved into a new location at 930 N. Lincoln Ave., on Pittsburgh’s North Side.
870918_web1_Arnie
Latrobe golf legend Arnold Palmer, who died in 2016 at 87.

Moving day for the Western Pennsylvania Golf Association a year ago brought it to a new home on Pittsburgh’s North Side.

A spacious and classic-style red brick building — as vintage-looking as an Arnold Palmer cardigan — not only allowed the organization to stretch its legs but is also afforded them space for a walk down memory lane.

The WPGA formed a Hall of Fame in 2013 but its inductions were mostly ceremonial and loose memorabilia wasn’t quite on display like the staff had wished. The organization had gone more than 100 years without a Hall of Fame. Even the late, great Palmer, a member of the inaugural class, felt the Hall was long overdue.

“I remember the comments of Mr. Palmer at the Inaugural Induction Ceremony at Oakmont Country Club in 2013,” WPGA Executive Director Terry Teasdale said. “He said, ‘What took so long?’”

But the new building, with its grand features and traditional wood floors, not unlike an age-old clubhouse, brought the Hall of Fame to life.

The WPGA officially has opened the Frank Fuhrer III Hall of Fame at 930 N. Lincoln Ave.

Namesake Fuhrer, the son of Frank B. Fuhrer, Jr., was an outstanding amateur in the 1970s and ’80s. The former Fox Chapel and North Carolina star was rated the No. 2 amateur in the country by Golf Digest in 1981. He won the prestigious Western Amateur.

Fuhrer offered a scrapbook from the 1982 Walker Cup Team to be displayed. Other antiques include trophies and plaques from decades past, preserved scorecards, old iron sets, photos and more. The WPGA still is in the process of collecting items for the Hall.

Palmer, of course, also will have items on display — The King with his court.

“It’s our hope that the physical exhibit will help celebrate the lengthy and storied history of the game in western Pennsylvania,” Teasdale said. “We founded the (Hall of Fame) specifically for this reason, and this exhibit is a major reason we relocated our office to the North Side. We thank the community for the generous support we received to make this happen.”

Teasdale said the Hall of Fame currently is available for public viewing by appointment only, at no charge.

“We hope to have a formal opening later this spring with current inductees and their families,” he said.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

