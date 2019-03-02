WPIAL basketball, wrestling championships conclude Saturday on Trib HSSN

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A wild week of WPIAL championships will come to a close with more thrilling action Saturday on the TribLive High School Sports Network. Here is where you can follow along.

The WPIAL basketball championships will wrap up with Day 3 contests at Pitt’s Petersen Events Center.

At 11 a.m., the Neshannock and Shady Side Academy girls basketball teams will battle for the Class 3A title. William Whalen (@Nittanystate06) will have coverage.

Here’s the link for the live video stream broadcast with Jack Hillgrove and Kevin Zielmanski on the call.

The Class 4A boys championships featuring Quaker Valley and New Castle will follow at 1 p.m. George Guido (@gguidobooks) has coverage.

Check out the live streamed video broadcast with Paul Paterra and Josh Rowntreeon the call.

At 3 p.m., Jerin Steele (@jsteele1986) will have coverage of the Class 3A girls finals between Chartiers Valley and Thomas Jefferson.

Here’s the link for the live video stream broadcast with Kyle Dawson and Lee Mohn.

The Class 6A girls game between Peters Township and North Allegheny will tip off at 7 p.m. Bill Beckner Jr. (@BillBeckner) will have coverage.

Here’s the link for the live video stream broadcast with Brandon Rossi and Mike Azadian on the call.

At 9 p.m., the Class 6A boys championship takes center stage as Butler takes on Mt. Lebanon. Chris Harlan (@CHarlan_Trib) has coverage.

Here’s the link for the live video stream broadcast with Don Rebel and Steve Nagler on the call.

At Canon-McMillan, Paul Schofield and Doug Gulasy will have coverage of the final rounds of the WPIAL Class AAA wrestling tournament.

Check out broadcast coverage here.

Be sure to follow TribLiveHSSN (@TribLiveHSSN) on Twitter for updates from all the WPIAL championships this week, with links to previews, game stories and broadcasts.

And also check out the Trib HSSN website for updated content throughout the day.

Bill Hartlep is a Tribune-Review assistant sports editor. You can contact Bill at 412-320-7934, bhartlep@tribweb.com or via Twitter .