Where, when, how to watch WPIAL championship coverage on Trib HSSN | TribLIVE.com
High School

Where, when, how to watch WPIAL championship coverage on Trib HSSN

Bill Hartlep
Bill Hartlep | Thursday, February 28, 2019 11:32 a.m
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Fox Chapel’s Zoe Skirboll works on her breaststroke during practice Jan. 31, 2019, at Fox Chapel High School.

WPIAL championships are up for grabs Thursday, and the TribLive High School Sports Network has the coverage.

The two-day WPIAL Class AAA and AA swimming championships get underway at Pitt’s Trees Pool.

The Class AAA meet is being held from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and the Class AA championships are from 3-5:30 p.m. Staff writer Mike Love has coverage and updates on Twitter.

Follow the live video stream broadcast for Class AAA and Class AA on Trib HSSN with broadcasters Sean Saputo and Mark Rauterkus.

Opening day events include the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle, 200 IM, 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle relay.

Just a block away on Thursday night, the WPIAL basketball championships will commence at Pitt’s Petersen Events Center.

At 5 p.m., George Guido will have coverage of the Class 2A girls finals between OLSH and Brentwood.

Here’s the link for the live video stream broadcast with Ashley Chase and Jim Equels Jr.

The Class A boys final between Vincentian Academy and Nazareth Prep will tip off at 7 p.m. Paul Schofield will have coverage.

Here’s the link for the live video stream broadcast with James Dotson and Mitch Montani on the call.

At 9 p.m., the Class 3A boys championship takes center stage, as Lincoln Park takes on North Catholic. Chris Harlan has coverage.

Here’s the link for the live video stream broadcast with Lanny Frattare and Kyle Dawson.

Be sure to follow TribLiveHSSN on Twitter for updates from all the WPIAL championships this week, with links to previews, game stories and broadcasts.

And also check out the Trib HSSN website for updated content throughout the day.

Bill Hartlep is a Tribune-Review assistant sports editor. You can contact Bill at 412-320-7934, bhartlep@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

