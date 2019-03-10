Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Wrestlers with local ties qualify for NCAA championships in Pittsburgh | TribLIVE.com
District College

Wrestlers with local ties qualify for NCAA championships in Pittsburgh

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Sunday, March 10, 2019 11:10 a.m
862165_web1_Zavatsky_Z_19WR_va_GS_4740E

21 minutes ago

Wrestlers with local ties who on Saturday earned automatic berths for the NCAA wrestling championships that begin March 21 at Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena:

(Note: the Big Ten and Big 12 championships conclude Sunday, and while some local wrestlers qualified already these will be updated after those tournaments end)

Wrestler, college (local high school), weight class, how qualified

Nino Bonaccorsi, Pitt (Bethel Park), 184, ACC runner-up

Cam Coy, Virginia (Penn-Trafford), 165, ACC fourth place

Gage Curry, American (North Hills), 125, EIWA third place

Zach Hartman, Bucknell (Belle Vernon), 157, EIWA runner-up

A.C. Headlee, North Carolina (Waynesburg), 141, ACC fourth place

Micky Phillippi, Pitt (Derry), 133, ACC champion and most valuable wrestler

Drew Phipps, Bucknell (Norwin), 197, EIWA semifinalist

Taleb Rahmani, Pitt, 157, ACC runner-up

Josh Shields, Arizona State (Franklin Regional), 165, Pac-12 champion

Demetrius Thomas, Pitt, 285, ACC champion

Zack Zavatsky, Virginia Tech (Latrobe), 184, ACC champion

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris by email at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | College-District
