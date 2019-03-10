Wrestlers with local ties qualify for NCAA championships in Pittsburgh
Wrestlers with local ties who on Saturday earned automatic berths for the NCAA wrestling championships that begin March 21 at Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena:
(Note: the Big Ten and Big 12 championships conclude Sunday, and while some local wrestlers qualified already these will be updated after those tournaments end)
Wrestler, college (local high school), weight class, how qualified
Nino Bonaccorsi, Pitt (Bethel Park), 184, ACC runner-up
Cam Coy, Virginia (Penn-Trafford), 165, ACC fourth place
Gage Curry, American (North Hills), 125, EIWA third place
Zach Hartman, Bucknell (Belle Vernon), 157, EIWA runner-up
A.C. Headlee, North Carolina (Waynesburg), 141, ACC fourth place
Micky Phillippi, Pitt (Derry), 133, ACC champion and most valuable wrestler
Drew Phipps, Bucknell (Norwin), 197, EIWA semifinalist
Taleb Rahmani, Pitt, 157, ACC runner-up
Josh Shields, Arizona State (Franklin Regional), 165, Pac-12 champion
Demetrius Thomas, Pitt, 285, ACC champion
Zack Zavatsky, Virginia Tech (Latrobe), 184, ACC champion
