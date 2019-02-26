Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
WVU football hires former Seton Hill assistant

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Tuesday, February 26, 2019 8:19 p.m
West Virginia football coach Neal Brown continued to add to his staff on Tuesday, hiring Tyler Hancock as the senior analyst (special teams) and former Seton Hill assistant Scott Gasper as the offensive recruiting coordinator.

“Tyler and Scott bring a lot of football experience and are strong additions to the West Virginia football staff,” Brown said in a release. “Tyler was on our coaching staff at Kentucky while I was there, and I was impressed with his outstanding work ethic and the passion he showed every day. Scott worked with coach Lesley at East Mississippi Community College and comes highly recommended for his knowledge and ability.”

Gasper will assist the director of player personnel in all duties. He will develop letter writing campaigns and assist in the recruiting mail outs.

He comes to West Virginia after serving as the director of player personnel at Indiana for the past four years.

He earned a master’s degree in business at Seton Hill and was a coach for the Griffins from 2003-07. He was a graduate of West Virginia Wesleyan where he was a four-year starting quarterback from 1995-98.

Hancock is responsible for organizing, implementing and maintaining all aspects of game analysis, including direct oversight of the game planning for special teams.

He comes to West Virginia after serving as the special teams quality control coach at Maryland since February 2016.

Hancock served as the quarterbacks coach and co-passing game coordinator at Kentucky Wesleyan College and was the assistant quarterbacks coach for one season at his high school alma mater, Lexington Catholic.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

