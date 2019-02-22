WWE legend Ric Flair surprised with 70th birthday party
10 minutes ago
Ric Flair not only had a hard time “holding these alligators down,” he had a hard time holding the tears back Friday.
Flair was surprised with a 70th birthday celebration in Atlanta, with attendees that ranged from his daughter and WWE star Charlotte Flair to Evander Holyfield, Triple H to Dennis Rodman, and Chris Jericho to Charles Barkley.
A quick trip to Atlanta for Ric Flair’s surprise 70th birthday party. The guest list includes Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, Triple H, Shane McMahon, Charles Barkley, Todd Gurley, Evander Holyfield, Dennis Rodman, Chris Jericho, The Nasty Boys, Brad Nessler and like everyone else. pic.twitter.com/AcmyG4Ducx
— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 22, 2019
The WWE legend turns 70 on Monday. He will also make an appearance on the upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw as well.
Who wants a piece? pic.twitter.com/lJQcKbhHm9
— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 23, 2019
Charles Barkley helping Ric Flair open a present from The Rock’s mom. pic.twitter.com/19YLTGRmEp
— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 23, 2019