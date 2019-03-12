Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
YWCA of Westmoreland County announces award winners | TribLIVE.com
Other Local

YWCA of Westmoreland County announces award winners

Bill Beckner
Bill Beckner | Tuesday, March 12, 2019 4:46 p.m
871514_web1_web-ywca-071018
The YWCA Westmoreland County on North Main Street in Greensburg.

58 minutes ago

Several individual and team winners were announced this week for the annual YWCA Sportswomen of the Year Awards Banquet set for 5:30 p.m. April 15 at the Ramada Inn, Greensburg.

Sports Girl of the Year for Excellence in a Team Sport: Morgan Phillips

Sports Teen of the Year Excellence in a Team Sport: Lauren Enos

Teen Sports Team of the Year: Hempfield softball team

Sports Teen with Special Needs: Brooke Hildenbrand

Sportswoman of the Year for Individual Excellence: Chelsi Bartlow

Sportswoman of the Year Excellence in a Team Sport: Kaylea Flick

Women’s Sports Team of the Year: Seton Hill volleyball

Women’s Coach of the Year: Becky Blasco

Women’s Health & Fitness Awardee: Susan Waldrop

Tickets go on sale March 18. Cost is $35 for adults and $20 for students.

To reserve a seat at the YWCA banquet, call 724-834-9390 to pay by credit card or mail your reservation to YWCA Sportswomen of the Year Awards Banquet, 424 North Main Street, Greensburg, PA 15601. This year’s keynote speaker will be Penn State New Kensington athletic director Megan Bratkovich.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Other Local
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.