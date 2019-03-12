YWCA of Westmoreland County announces award winners

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Several individual and team winners were announced this week for the annual YWCA Sportswomen of the Year Awards Banquet set for 5:30 p.m. April 15 at the Ramada Inn, Greensburg.

Sports Girl of the Year for Excellence in a Team Sport: Morgan Phillips

Sports Teen of the Year Excellence in a Team Sport: Lauren Enos

Teen Sports Team of the Year: Hempfield softball team

Sports Teen with Special Needs: Brooke Hildenbrand

Sportswoman of the Year for Individual Excellence: Chelsi Bartlow

Sportswoman of the Year Excellence in a Team Sport: Kaylea Flick

Women’s Sports Team of the Year: Seton Hill volleyball

Women’s Coach of the Year: Becky Blasco

Women’s Health & Fitness Awardee: Susan Waldrop

Tickets go on sale March 18. Cost is $35 for adults and $20 for students.

To reserve a seat at the YWCA banquet, call 724-834-9390 to pay by credit card or mail your reservation to YWCA Sportswomen of the Year Awards Banquet, 424 North Main Street, Greensburg, PA 15601. This year’s keynote speaker will be Penn State New Kensington athletic director Megan Bratkovich.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .