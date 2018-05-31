Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pennsylvania

Gov. Wolf says opponent Scott Wagner chose campaigning over key Senate votes

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Thursday, May 31, 2018, 2:12 p.m.
Gov. Tom Wolf (left) and Republican gubernatorial nominee Scott Wagner
Gov. Tom Wolf's re-election campaign criticized Republican opponent Scott Wagner on Wednesday for announcing that he would resign from the state Senate to focus on his gubernatorial campaign.

Wagner's resignation after missing two days of voting last week to attend a Republican Governors Association event shows he is “only interested in furthering his own political ambitions,” Wolf spokesman Beth Melena said in a statement.

Melena said Wagner missed key votes on legislation to strengthen reporting requirements for Pennsylvania's sex offender registry, require carbon monoxide detectors in child care facilities and make it a separate crime to commit domestic violence in front of children.

Wagner spokesman Andrew Romeo said Wagner has never missed a chance to cast a “tie breaking vote” and criticized Wolf's vetoes of bills the General Assembly passed.

“While Scott and his colleagues worked hard to pass comprehensive pension reform, comprehensive liquor reform, legislation to combat the opioid epidemic and even legislation to protect innocent human life, Tom Wolf vetoed all of those bills. Scott knows the people of Pennsylvania are tired of the gridlock and he now views it as his sole responsibility to run a campaign focused on them and to veto Tom Wolf's second term,” Romeo said in a statement.

Wagner's resignation is effective at the end of the day Monday, Romeo said.

Wagner's decision received the blessing of the state GOP.

“Scott Wagner has always been an outsider that has worked to change the status quo,” Chairman Val DiGiorgio said in a statement. “Even since before getting to Harrisburg, he has realized that many aspects of our government are broken. His best chance at fixing them comes not from the Senate, but from the Governor's office.”

Wagner was elected to the state Senate in a 2014 write-in campaign and re-elected to a four-year term the same year. He is not seeking re-election to the state Senate.

On Tuesday, Wagner said he and Wolf should hold town hall-style debates in each of Pennsylvania's 67 counties. Wolf dismissed the idea as a “political gimmick.”

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

