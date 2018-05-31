Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pennsylvania

Toomey says Trump's trade tariffs to harm American consumers

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Thursday, May 31, 2018, 12:54 p.m.
U.S. Senator Pat Toomey visits the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review's office on Monday, June 26, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
U.S. Senator Pat Toomey visits the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review's office on Monday, June 26, 2017.

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Lehigh Valley, reiterated his opposition to President Trump's trade tariffs after the administration announced Thursday that it will impose steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada, Mexico and the European Union.

"Bad news that @POTUS has decided to impose taxes on American consumers buying steel and aluminum from our closest allies — Canada, the EU, and Mexico (with whom we run a trade surplus on steel)," Toomey posted on Twitter. "In addition to higher prices, these tariffs invite retaliation."

The administration has said countries such as China have improperly manipulated trade laws to their advantage. It is imposing the new tariffs under a 1962 law that allows adjustments to protect national security.

After Trump announced his plan to impose tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports in March, Toomey said the United States imports only 2 percent of its steel from China and new laws weren't needed to crack down on improper trading.

"The vast majority of the steel Americans consume is domestically produced, which is the way I prefer it. If a country is engaging in illegal trade practices, such as dumping steel or illegally subsidizing it, we should use existing tools in federal law to address these actions — and we have been doing so," Toomey said in a March statement. "That approach is reasonable and has been successful."

Toomey has been one of a number of congressional Republicans opposing the tariffs, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

They also are opposing a new proposal from Trump to impose tariffs of up to 25 percent on luxury German cars.

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, supported Trump's original steel and aluminum tariff proposal in March, saying "when foreign countries cheat on trade, Pennsylvania workers lose their jobs."

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

