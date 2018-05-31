Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Police: Man assaulted by stepdaughter found dead next morning

The Citizens Voice | Thursday, May 31, 2018, 12:51 p.m.
Getty Images/iStockphoto

SUGAR NOTCH — A man assaulted Tuesday night by his stepdaughter was found dead inside his Main Street home on Wednesday morning, investigators said.

State police, county detectives and the Luzerne County Coroner's Office are investigating the death — though would not say whether they believe the alleged assault led to the man's passing.

Deputy Coroner Dan Hughes identified the man as John Vassello, 64, who was found dead inside 918 Main St.

An autopsy is slated for today in an attempt to determine the cause and manner of death.

Police were called to the home around 9:10 p.m. on Tuesday by Vassello, who alleged his stepdaughter Kaylea Austin, 27, attacked him, according to arrest papers filed against Austin.

Vassello said she shoved him to the ground, causing him to twist his knee and strike his head off the ground, police said.

Police said Austin had been fighting with her boyfriend outside the home and Vassello's wife first went to confront them.

When Vassello emerged, Austin pushed him to the ground, police said.

Authorities were called, but Austin fled before police arrived, arrest papers say. At some point, Austin returned to the home and was arrested, police said.

Austin appeared to have a panic attack while being arrested, police said.

Emergency medical technicians evaluated Vassello and Austin on scene, arrest papers say.

Austin was taken into custody and jailed overnight until she was arraigned Wednesday morning around 7 a.m. by on-duty Magisterial District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo. She was released on $5,000 unsecured bail.

Vassello was found dead around 5 a.m. Police cleared the scene by 9:30 a.m.

Family members on scene told members of the media they believed Vassello suffered an unrelated medical problem.

Austin is charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment. A preliminary hearing is slated for June 13 at noon.

Reached on her cellphone Wednesday, Austin said “no” and hung up.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me