Pennsylvania

Peacocks on the loose in Philadelphia after escaping from zoo

Tribune-Review | Thursday, May 31, 2018, 3:06 p.m.
A peacock perches on a fence in this Associated Press photo from Monday, June 7, 2010.
Four peacocks were roaming the Philadelphia area Thursday after escaping the Philadelphia Zoo and causing a traffic jam on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

State police shut down two lanes of traffic after the birds were spotted on the highway, slowing traffic for miles, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported .

Police got the birds off the road but zoo staff couldn't find them Thursday morning, a zoo spokeswoman said in a statement. Finding them could days or weeks, according to the statement.

The birds roam the fairgrounds, sometimes walking outside the gates, but in the past have returned on their own, the Inquirer reported.

