Cops: Penn State employee videotaped high school student in bathroom

A Penn State employee has been charged after allegedly videotaping a high school student attending the State College Area School District prom at the Bryce Jordan Center, according to SCASD and police.

A guest of a SCASD student, who attends school at an undisclosed district, reported that a man recorded him in a men's restroom, which prompted a joint investigation by State College and Penn State police. The incident occurred May 12, but it wasn't the first time, according to a criminal complaint that said this followed a pattern for more than one year at the facility.

Charles W. Chamberlin Jr. has been charged with 76 counts of misdemeanor invasion of privacy by photographing or viewing intimate parts of another person. Police said in the criminal complaint that Chamberlain “produced 37 videos of males urinating in one particular Bryce Jordan Center men's bathroom.”

“Despite our diligent efforts to protect students at this event, which included a State College police officer, our security staff and multiple chaperones, we're saddened that something this troubling has been reported,” SCASD Superintendent Bob O'Donnell said. “Because the safety of students is paramount, we continue to work with local law enforcement agencies to strengthen security at future district events. As always, we want to make sure we are doing everything we can to ensure the well-being of students in our care.”