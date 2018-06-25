Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pennsylvania

Man shot, killed by Pennsylvania troopers after standoff

The Associated Press | Monday, June 25, 2018, 1:06 p.m.
Raymond Wambsgans via Flickr

PROMPTON — Authorities say a standoff at a home in northeastern Pennsylvania ended with state police shooting and killing a man.

Officials in Wayne County say 36-year-old James Sorrentino fired a shotgun during a domestic dispute just before 2 a.m. Monday at the home in Prompton, about a half hour north of Scranton. Police say his family was inside, but no one was hit.

District Attorney Patrick Robinson said a standoff ensued that lasted for more than five hours.

Robinson said Sorrentino, who has had mental health problems, refused to cooperate and pointed weapons at troopers. He said at 7:15 a.m. Monday, Sorrentino came out and fired at troopers, who returned fire, killing him.

The district attorney said it initially appears that police exercised what he called “great restraint” but the shooting will be investigated.

