Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Pennsylvanians criticize, applaud Supreme Court union ruling

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 2:48 p.m.
Amanda Hammock (center) a Delaware County Democratic party activist, is dressed as Rosie the Riveter as she attends a protest by Philadelphia Council AFL-CIO Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Philadelphia. The protesters denounced Wednesday's U.S. Supreme Court ruling that government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor.
Jacqueline Larma/AP
Amanda Hammock (center) a Delaware County Democratic party activist, is dressed as Rosie the Riveter as she attends a protest by Philadelphia Council AFL-CIO Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Philadelphia. The protesters denounced Wednesday's U.S. Supreme Court ruling that government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor.
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner gives a thumbs up outside the Supreme Court, Wednesday, June 27, 2018 in Washington. From left are, Liberty Justice Center's Director of Litigation Jacob Huebert, plaintiff Mark Janus, Rauner, and Liberty Justice Center founder and chairman John Tillman. The court ruled Wednesday that government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor.
Andrew Harnik/AP
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner gives a thumbs up outside the Supreme Court, Wednesday, June 27, 2018 in Washington. From left are, Liberty Justice Center's Director of Litigation Jacob Huebert, plaintiff Mark Janus, Rauner, and Liberty Justice Center founder and chairman John Tillman. The court ruled Wednesday that government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor.

Updated 19 hours ago

Pennsylvania politicians and interest groups reacted Wednesday to the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling that government workers can't be forced to pay dues to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining.


Gov. Tom Wolf:

"The Court's decision is a major step backward for working families and the middle class. For generations, unions in our country have fought for and won protections we all enjoy, including the 40-hour work week, weekends, paid time off and improved conditions."

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto:

"This anti-worker decision was completely expected, and only strengthens our resolve to come together and protect the middle-class jobs our city and country are built upon. We depend upon unionized workers to deliver core city services from police patrols to garbage collection, and pothole patching to fighting fires. They are here in our time of need, and in turn we will be there for them. I and other elected officials from across the country will do all we can to stand with our workers and fight back against the powerful forces gathering against them."

Republican gubernatorial nominee Scott Wagner:

"Today's Supreme Court decision is a huge step forward, empowering workers and putting more money in the paychecks of public employees, for them to do what they want with it, not what union bosses want. With this precedent now in place, as governor, I will be able to make the necessary reforms to ensure that more Pennsylvanians can find jobs, they can be compensated fairly for them, and we can make reforms to the public education system we need. If Tom Wolf and the public sector union bosses are really committed to protecting and empowering workers, they should celebrate this decision and the freedom it provides."

Pennsylvania AFL-CIO President Rick Bloomingdale:

"Businesses are not mandated to give away goods and services free of charge to whomever walks through their door. But labor unions are legally required to represent every working person in a workplace, regardless of their membership status. Every worker benefits from the terms of the union contract, and fair share fees cover the cost of that representation and negotiation. We know that union contracts lift up wages and improve conditions for all workers. The dark money that has bankrolled this case and subsequent decision will not sway us from fighting for economic dignity and the rights working people deserve."

Commonwealth Foundation President and CEO Charles Mitchell:

"Today's ruling is a huge victory for Pennsylvania's teachers, public safety officers and other public-sector workers who have long been victims of government union coercion. Our friends and neighbors in the public sector should never have been forced to fork over hundreds of dollars to support the political activity of organizations they disagree with."

Rep. Conor Lamb, D-Mt. Lebanon:

"All workers should have the right to join a union — to claim their seat at the table, to negotiate for fair wages and safe working conditions, and to ensure they're treated with basic dignity and respect. Today's Supreme Court ruling in Janus v. ASCME is the product of wealthy, powerful anti-union extremists who don't want workers to have a seat at the table and fundamentally believe they don't deserve one. For years, the forces behind this suit have spent staggering amounts of money trying to undermine workers' rights, divide working people, weaken unions and limit workers' ability to exert their strength in numbers. They may be celebrating today, but they haven't won. No Supreme Court decision can divide us. And no amount of money can defeat working people who are united, organized and determined to demand their seat at the table."

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

Related Content
Supreme Court deals major blow to labor unions
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me