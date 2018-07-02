Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Fireflies, bath salts and lasers from aliens: How police say the three are related

Centre Daily Times | Monday, July 2, 2018, 10:30 p.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

Two Clinton County residents were under the influence of bath salts and believed that fireflies were green lasers coming from aliens or people who were after them, according to state police at Lamar.

Jesse Shields, 30, of Renovo, discharged a .357 Magnum into the air in an attempt to scare the lasers or fireflies before running into a Long Run Road residence on Saturday.

Shields asked the homeowner to call 911 because he said something was chasing them. He eventually broke a window next to the front door and ran to the next door neighbor's residence.

Shields and Katherine McCloskey, 22, of Mill Hall, allegedly broke the window of the screen door and entered. Shields again asked the homeowners to call 911, but he also asked if he could take a shower to get the "goo" that was burning him off his skin, according to police.

Shields and McCloskey were each charged with one felony count of burglary, one felony count of criminal trespassing, one summary count of disorderly conduct and one summary count of public drunkenness.

Shields was also charged with one felony count of carrying a firearm without a license, one misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person, one misdemeanor count of unlawful possession, one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and two additional summary charges.

McCloskey was also charged with one misdemeanor count of DUI.

Both were arraigned before District Judge Keith Kibbler, who set monetary bail at $250,000 for Shields and $15,000 for McCloskey. Neither posted bail and both are being detained at the Clinton County Correctional Facility.

A preliminary hearing for Shields and McCloskey is scheduled for July 10.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me