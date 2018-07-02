Fireflies, bath salts and lasers from aliens: How police say the three are related

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two Clinton County residents were under the influence of bath salts and believed that fireflies were green lasers coming from aliens or people who were after them, according to state police at Lamar.

Jesse Shields, 30, of Renovo, discharged a .357 Magnum into the air in an attempt to scare the lasers or fireflies before running into a Long Run Road residence on Saturday.

Shields asked the homeowner to call 911 because he said something was chasing them. He eventually broke a window next to the front door and ran to the next door neighbor's residence.

'ALIEN LASERS:' A Clinton County man, who state police believe was high on bath salts, fired shots at fireflies mistaken for "alien lasers" and asked a neighbor if he could use their shower to "get the goo off him that was burning his skin." https://t.co/ogm9c8JTZL pic.twitter.com/XLbIbnVyc0 — WNEP (@WNEP) July 2, 2018

Shields and Katherine McCloskey, 22, of Mill Hall, allegedly broke the window of the screen door and entered. Shields again asked the homeowners to call 911, but he also asked if he could take a shower to get the "goo" that was burning him off his skin, according to police.

Shields and McCloskey were each charged with one felony count of burglary, one felony count of criminal trespassing, one summary count of disorderly conduct and one summary count of public drunkenness.

Shields was also charged with one felony count of carrying a firearm without a license, one misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person, one misdemeanor count of unlawful possession, one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and two additional summary charges.

Jesse Shields and Katherine McCloskey just saved the planet from an Independence Day scenario. Bless them. — Jason Offutt (@TheJasonOffutt) July 2, 2018

McCloskey was also charged with one misdemeanor count of DUI.

Both were arraigned before District Judge Keith Kibbler, who set monetary bail at $250,000 for Shields and $15,000 for McCloskey. Neither posted bail and both are being detained at the Clinton County Correctional Facility.

A preliminary hearing for Shields and McCloskey is scheduled for July 10.