Pennsylvania man missing after falling into river trying to dock boat
Updated 8 hours ago
WRIGHTSVILLE — Rescue crews in central Pennsylvania have been searching for a man missing in the Susquehanna River.
Authorities say the 35-year-old Lancaster man fell into the river Tuesday night as he was trying to dock a boat at the Long Level Marina in Wrightsville, York County.
Crews with @BlueRockFire are in Lower Windsor Township, York County at Lake Clarke this morning, continuing their search for the 35 y/o man who fell into the water last night. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/OeTIXaTcuk— Jossie Carbonare (@JossieCarbonare) July 4, 2018
Officials say others on the boat tried to rescue him, but he floated downstream and went under. Duane Hagelgans of Blue Rock Fire Rescue told WGAL-TV that if the victim had been wearing a life vest, he would have been floating and could have been rescued quickly.
At last eight boats searched Tuesday night using night vision cameras. The volunteer crews from York and Lancaster counties ended their search after 1 a.m. Wednesday, planning to resume later in the morning.