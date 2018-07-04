Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania man missing after falling into river trying to dock boat

The Associated Press | Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 10:48 a.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

WRIGHTSVILLE — Rescue crews in central Pennsylvania have been searching for a man missing in the Susquehanna River.

Authorities say the 35-year-old Lancaster man fell into the river Tuesday night as he was trying to dock a boat at the Long Level Marina in Wrightsville, York County.

Officials say others on the boat tried to rescue him, but he floated downstream and went under. Duane Hagelgans of Blue Rock Fire Rescue told WGAL-TV that if the victim had been wearing a life vest, he would have been floating and could have been rescued quickly.

At last eight boats searched Tuesday night using night vision cameras. The volunteer crews from York and Lancaster counties ended their search after 1 a.m. Wednesday, planning to resume later in the morning.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me