Pennsylvania woman badly burned after using gas to start campfire

A 28-year-old woman was in critical condition at Lehigh Valley Hospital's burn center in Allentown on Wednesday night after she caught on fire in Archbald.

Police say Britny Krisanda of Archbald used gasoline to light a campfire about 10:45 a.m. at a July 4th gathering on Kennedy Drive's 300 block.

Flames shot up and she caught on fire. She jumped into a pool to douse the flames.

Burns appeared to cover less than 50 percent of her front; her back was unburned, Archbald Patrolman Brian Munley said.

Archbald police Chief Timothy Trently said that Krisanda was conscious and spoke with emergency crews on the scene.

A rescue helicopter carried her straight to Lehigh Valley Hospital.

“Great response by our first responders, quick and efficient,” Trently said.

The burn happened on a day punctuated by the sounds of consumer-grade fireworks across the region, and a heightened awareness among emergency health workers for fireworks-related calls. It's important to note that this incident did not involve fireworks, Munley said.Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.