Woman snatches birds in Philly park, places them alive in plastic bag
Updated 11 hours ago
Videos of a woman snatching birds in a Philadelphia park posted to Instagram have caused quite a flap.
The two videos show what appears to be a couple sitting on a bench near near Philadelphia's Independence Hall. The man tosses some food on the ground while birds flock around the pair. The woman then leans down and grabs one bird and then another, placing them in a plastic bag. The birds are alive in the bag and flapping around.
The videos were posted by Instagram user “NBA Shooting Coach Lethalshooter” who says he and his girlfriend witnessed at least three birds being scooped up.
The videos were removed from Instagram Thursday afternoon.
The park is managed by the National Park Service. The Associated Press reports that spokeswoman Gina Gilliam says trapping and harassing wildlife in the park is against federal regulations and an investigation is pending.