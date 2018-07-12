Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Woman snatches birds in Philly park, places them alive in plastic bag

Steven Adams
Steven Adams | Thursday, July 12, 2018, 3:15 p.m.
Independence Hall in Philadelphia.
Pixabay
Independence Hall in Philadelphia.

Updated 11 hours ago

Videos of a woman snatching birds in a Philadelphia park posted to Instagram have caused quite a flap.

The two videos show what appears to be a couple sitting on a bench near near Philadelphia's Independence Hall. The man tosses some food on the ground while birds flock around the pair. The woman then leans down and grabs one bird and then another, placing them in a plastic bag. The birds are alive in the bag and flapping around.

The videos were posted by Instagram user “NBA Shooting Coach Lethalshooter” who says he and his girlfriend witnessed at least three birds being scooped up.

The videos were removed from Instagram Thursday afternoon.

The park is managed by the National Park Service. The Associated Press reports that spokeswoman Gina Gilliam says trapping and harassing wildlife in the park is against federal regulations and an investigation is pending.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me