Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania woman with $92K in unpaid tolls, fees gets probation

The Associated Press | Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 8:33 a.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A woman who racked up more than $92,000 in unpaid tolls and fees for evading hundreds of tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike during a five-year period has pleaded guilty to theft of services.

Lori Yearick entered her plea Tuesday. The 45-year-old Mount Joy woman was then sentenced to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service.

Prosecutors say Yearick failed to pay turnpike tolls on 1,645 trips between January 2012 and March 2017. She paid $10,149 in restitution to the turnpike commission in June, an amount based on her trips between the Harrisburg East and Mechanicsburg interchanges.

