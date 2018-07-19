State Capitol building to be lighted for Special Olympics 50th anniversary
Pennsylvania’s Capitol building in Harrisburg will be lighted red Friday night in a global display of unity as part of the Special Olympics 50th anniversary celebration, according to a Special Olympics news release.
The building will be one of hundreds around the world to participate in the act that represents the Special Olympics dawn of the so-called Inclusion Revolution, the organization’s mission to end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities.
Athletes, coaches, supporters and celebrities have met in Chicago this week through July 21 for the organization’s 50th anniversary celebration. The city hosted the first Special Olympics Summer Games in July 1968 and has grown to include more than 5 million athletes in games hosted in 170 countries.
