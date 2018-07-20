Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania demands $10K from East Stroudsburg abuse accusers

The Associated Press | Friday, July 20, 2018, 11:57 a.m.
This undated file photo shows Isaac W. Sanders, who was East Stroudsburg University’s vice president for advancement, in East Stroudsburg, Pa. In July 2018, a court granted a request by the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office, representing the university, to recoup $10,000 in court costs from three former students, after a jury ruled against them in 2014 in their federal lawsuit accusing Sanders of using his post to offer them gifts, scholarships and campus jobs before sexually assaulting them. Sanders has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and never been charged, but he was fired by the university in 2008 following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct toward students and financial mismanagement.
This undated file photo shows Isaac W. Sanders, who was East Stroudsburg University’s vice president for advancement, in East Stroudsburg, Pa. In July 2018, a court granted a request by the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office, representing the university, to recoup $10,000 in court costs from three former students, after a jury ruled against them in 2014 in their federal lawsuit accusing Sanders of using his post to offer them gifts, scholarships and campus jobs before sexually assaulting them. Sanders has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and never been charged, but he was fired by the university in 2008 following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct toward students and financial mismanagement.

Updated 7 hours ago

Pennsylvania is forcing three former state university students who say they were sexually abused by a high-ranking administrator to pay $10,000 in court costs after a jury ruled against them in their federal lawsuit nearly four years ago.

The state attorney general’s office, representing East Stroudsburg University, said it’s “standard procedure” to seek repayment of court costs. The students’ lawyer denounced the legal maneuver as “outrageous, insensitive and vindictive,” and plans to appeal it.

East Stroudsburg fired former Vice President Isaac Sanders in 2008 following an internal investigation by Pennsylvania’s state university system into allegations of sexual misconduct toward students as well as financial mismanagement at the university. Sanders’ termination letter, which was made public as part of the civil suit, said he had “exercised exceedingly poor judgment” toward the students.

But a jury ruled against them after a 2014 trial, and, this week, the court granted East Stroudsburg’s request to recover its litigation costs.

The former students’ lawyer, Albert Murray Jr., said he was incredulous, given the state is targeting people who say they were sexually molested by a state employee.

“It’s hostile toward victims of sexual assault,” Murray said. “It’ll make victims of sexual assault not want to come forward. … Why would they do this against these boys? They’re already hurting.”

Sanders, the university’s former chief fundraiser, has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, and he’s never been charged with a crime. The former students, now in their 20s and 30s, insist Sanders used his high-powered job to offer them gifts, scholarships and campus jobs, then sexually assaulted them.

Under federal rules, the winning party is entitled to recoup court costs from the losers. In this case, East Stroudsburg — which was dismissed from the case long before it went to trial — sought reimbursement for transcripts, witness fees and copying charges. Sanders, who was represented by a private attorney and not the attorney general’s office, has made no such request.

“As a standard procedure in any case where a court finds in favor of our client, we seek a repayment of our court costs,” said Joe Grace, spokesman for Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Sanders’ accusers unsuccessfully appealed the jury verdict, claiming, among other things, that the judge improperly barred testimony from some accusers and that a critical piece of evidence — the State System of Higher Education’s investigative report that led to Sanders’ firing — was improperly excluded from evidence. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case in February.

It’s unclear whether any criminal investigation of Sanders was ever conducted. The State System has said it never forwarded its report, which was written by an outside law firm, to any local, state or federal law enforcement agency. The report remains under court-ordered seal.

A total of six students filed suit against Sanders and East Stroudsburg in 2009, but three of them were tossed from the case after a judge ruled the statute of limitations had run out on their claims.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me