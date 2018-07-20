Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Wagner criticized for campaigning with mayor accused of sexual harassment

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Friday, July 20, 2018, 5:33 p.m.

Updated 36 minutes ago

The state Democratic Party is criticizing Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner for a campaign appearance last week with former Monessen Mayor Lou Mavrakis, who has been accused in two lawsuits of sexual harassment.

Wagner appeared in a Facebook Live video with Mavrakis last Saturday when he was in Monessen to talk about economic redevelopment. In the video, Wagner says he and Mavrakis, 80, became “really good friends” after meeting in 2015.

Two women filed lawsuits last year accusing Mavrakis of sexual harassment.

Melissa Luketich, a parking enforcement officer for the city at the time, said he made a sexual suggestion in response to her request for more hours . The city of Monessen, under new Mayor Matt Shorraw, settled the lawsuit last month.

Rebekah Shrader, a Monessen patrol officer, said in a lawsuit Mavrakis repeatedly attempted to hug and kiss her against her wishes. Mavrakis denies harassing either woman, saying their allegations were politically motivated.

“Scott Wagner’s friendship with a serial sexual harasser is part of his pattern of not standing up to sexual harassers despite claiming to have a ‘zero tolerance’ policy,” Democratic Party spokesman Mike Mikus said in an emailed statement Friday.

Mikus criticized Wagner for not calling on U.S. Rep. Pat Meehan, R-Delaware County, to resign after reports that Meehan made unwanted advances on an aide and then settled harassment claims with taxpayer money.

Wagner at the time said Meehan should repay the settlement money and said that if the allegations were true Meehan shouldn’t seek re-election.

Mikus said Wagner also refused to call on state Rep. Nick Miccarelli, R-Delaware County, to resign after he was accused of sexual assault and domestic violence.

“These profound errors in judgment prove that Scott Wagner does not have the character to be governor,” Mikus said in the statement.

Wagner said in a March 1 Republican primary debate that he wouldn’t call on Miccarelli to resign, but told PennLive’s editorial board in April that Miccarelli should resign, saying he came to that conclusion after a judge sided with one of Miccarelli’s accusers, state Rep. Tarah Toohil, R-Luzerne County, by granting her a protection-from-abuse order against Miccarelli.

“Scott takes all forms of sexual harassment seriously. He was the only Republican candidate in the primary to call for Rep. Miccarelli to resign,” Wagner spokesman Andrew Romeo said in an emailed statement Friday. “Scott filmed the video to illustrate to the people of Pennsylvania that he will be a governor who engages local leaders, Republican or Democrat, because they know best about what their cities need from Harrisburg in order to be turned around.”

Romeo accused Wolf of not taking sexual harassment seriously because of Wolf’s appointment of Tim Solobay, a former state senator from Washington County, as fire commissioner in 2015. Rachel Moore, a former staffer in Solobay’s office, filed a complaint in 2011 alleging Solobay had slapped her in the rear.

PennLive reported that Mary Isenhour, who was a member of Wolf’s campaign team, knew of the allegation and encouraged Moore to report the incident.

Romeo wrote that Wolf appointed Solobay “despite the fact that one of his highest-ranking staffers knew of the former fire commissioner’s misdeeds prior to when the Governor named him to the post.”

Solobay resigned after the allegations resurfaced at the end of last year. A Wolf spokesman at the time declined to discuss details of the personnel matter.

Mikus said Friday that “Governor Tom Wolf had no knowledge of Solobay’s prior allegations. Once he learned about them, he asked him to resign.”

Wolf also asked former Democratic Party Chairman Marcel Groen to resign in February after Groen declined to call for Meehan’s resignation in an interview.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Wes at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me