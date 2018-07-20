Hungry Man frozen chicken dinner recalled over salmonella concern

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Consumers should not eat a certain Hungry Man boneless chicken frozen microwaveable dinner shipped to some Pennsylvania stores, because it may be contaminated with salmonella from whey powder that has been voluntarily recalled by the Minnesota company that made the ingredient, the U.S. Agriculture Department said.

The public health alert targets a 15.25-ounce frozen microwaveable dinner with “HUNGRY MAN CHIPOTLE BBQ SAUCED BONELESS CHICKEN WYNGZ” printed on the label and bearing a best buy date of 9/6/19.” The U.S. Agriculture Department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued the alert.

Pinnacle Foods, Inc. of Fayetteville, Ark., makes the meal, which bears establishment number “EST. P138” or “P-138” on the side of the carton. The health alert pertains to whey powder from Associated Milk Producers of New Ulm, Minn., and having the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered Tuesday, when Pinnacle Foods was notified by their supplier that the recalled whey powder was used in the ranch dressing seasoning supplied to the firm. The ranch dressing seasoning was put into mashed potatoes and packaged as a component with a boneless chicken dinner.

The Agriculture Department said not say which Pennsylvania stores received shipments. The meals also were shipped to stores in Massachusetts and Virginia.

No reports of illness

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to eating these products. Eating food tainted with salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. Common symptoms are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12- to-72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days.

Most people recover without treatment. In some people, however, the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness.

More products regulated by the Food Safety and Inspection Service and containing the recalled whey powder may be added to the public health alert as more information becomes available, the Agriculture Department said.

For more information, contact Pinnacle Foods Consumer Care at 1-888-257-1057.

Consumers with food safety questions can “Ask Karen,” the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov . The USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline is 888-674-6854.