Mega Millions jackpot climbs over $500M as $1M winner sold near Philadelphia

A Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Delaware County grocery store, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Monday.

The ticket matched all five white balls drawn Friday — 01, 14, 30, 44, and 62 — but not the yellow Mega Ball, which was 01.

The Giant Food Store in Aston that sold the ticket gets a $5,000 selling bonus.

Brisk ticket sales have boosted Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot to the fifth-largest in the game’s history — a $512 million annuity or a $303.4 million cash prize.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Two jackpot-winning Mega Millions tickets have been sold in Pennsylvania since the state joined the game in 2010. The largest was a $91.8 million cash prize claimed by a Virginia man in 2015.

Mega Millions tickets are sold until 9:59 p.m. on drawing nights in Pennsylvania. A ticket costs $2.