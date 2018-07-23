Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Mega Millions jackpot climbs over $500M as $1M winner sold near Philadelphia

Tribune-Review | Monday, July 23, 2018, 12:54 p.m.
A sign advertises the Pennsylvania lottery.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
A sign advertises the Pennsylvania lottery.

Updated 8 hours ago

A Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Delaware County grocery store, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Monday.

The ticket matched all five white balls drawn Friday — 01, 14, 30, 44, and 62 — but not the yellow Mega Ball, which was 01.

The Giant Food Store in Aston that sold the ticket gets a $5,000 selling bonus.

Brisk ticket sales have boosted Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot to the fifth-largest in the game’s history — a $512 million annuity or a $303.4 million cash prize.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Two jackpot-winning Mega Millions tickets have been sold in Pennsylvania since the state joined the game in 2010. The largest was a $91.8 million cash prize claimed by a Virginia man in 2015.

Mega Millions tickets are sold until 9:59 p.m. on drawing nights in Pennsylvania. A ticket costs $2.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me