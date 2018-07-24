Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pennsylvania

Hersheypark to reopen after flooding causes 1-day shutdown

The Associated Press | Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 7:21 a.m.
In this Monday, July 23, 2018, aerial image provided by The Wyse Choice photography in Hershey, Pa., muddy brown floodwaters in Spring Creek flow beneath the Skyrush roller coaster, in yellow, and the Comet roller coaster, in white, at the Hersheypark theme park in Hershey, Pa. Hersheypark and the neighboring ZooAmerica wildlife park closed due to flooding Monday, July 23, 2018, after three days of rain in the central and eastern parts of Pennsylvania that caused Spring Creek to flood and the nearby Swatara Creek to approach moderate flood stage. The roof of Hersheypark's Carrousel ride is visible at left, and the scenic Kissing Tower ride and the cocoa bean silos and twin smokestacks of The Hershey Company's original chocolate factory, largely demolished in 2013 and 2014, are visible top left of center. (The Wyse Choice via AP)
In this Monday, July 23, 2018, aerial image provided by The Wyse Choice photography in Hershey, Pa., muddy brown floodwaters in Spring Creek flow beneath the sooperdooperLooper roller coaster, in blue, and the Great Bear roller coaster, in black, at the Hersheypark theme park in Hershey, Pa. Hersheypark and the neighboring ZooAmerica wildlife park closed due to flooding Monday, July 23, 2018, after three days of rain in the central and eastern parts of Pennsylvania that caused Spring Creek to flood and the nearby Swatara Creek to approach moderate flood stage. (The Wyse Choice via AP)
In this Monday, July 23, 2018, aerial image provided by The Wyse Choice photography in Hershey, Pa., muddy brown floodwaters in Spring Creek flow beneath the Skyrush roller coaster, in yellow, and past the Comet roller coaster, in white, at the Hersheypark theme park in Hershey, Pa. Hersheypark and the neighboring ZooAmerica wildlife park closed due to flooding Monday, July 23, 2018, after three days of rain in the central and eastern parts of Pennsylvania that caused Spring Creek to flood and the nearby Swatara Creek to approach moderate flood stage. Giant Center arena is visible in the top right corner. (The Wyse Choice via AP)
In this Monday, July 23, 2018, aerial image provided by The Wyse Choice photography in Hershey, Pa., muddy brown floodwaters in Spring Creek flow beneath the sooperdooperLooper roller coaster, in blue, and the Great Bear roller coaster, in black, at the Hersheypark theme park in Hershey, Pa. Hersheypark and the neighboring ZooAmerica wildlife park closed due to flooding Monday, July 23, 2018, after three days of rain in the central and eastern parts of Pennsylvania that caused Spring Creek to flood and the nearby Swatara Creek to approach moderate flood stage. (The Wyse Choice via AP)
HERSHEY — Heavy rain and flash flooding made it appear a river of chocolate was running through the middle of Hersheypark.

The Pennsylvania amusement park hopes to reopen Tuesday after it and ZooAmerica closed due to flooding on Monday. Three days of rain in the central and eastern part of the state caused Spring Creek, which runs through the park, to flood, and nearby Swatara Creek to approach moderate flood stage.

ZooAmerica remains closed Tuesday. The park says the animals were moved to safety.

Flooding from a creek also forced officials to close Knoebels Amusement Resort in Elysburg.

