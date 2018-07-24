Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania pays $240k to fired state university administrator's lawyer

The Associated Press | Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 10:33 a.m.
FILE – This undated file photo shows Isaac W. Sanders, who was East Stroudsburg University’s vice president for advancement, in East Stroudsburg, Pa. In July 2018, a court granted a request by the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office, representing the university, to recoup $10,000 in court costs from three former students, after a jury ruled against them in 2014 in their federal lawsuit accusing Sanders of using his post to offer them gifts, scholarships and campus jobs before sexually assaulting them. Sanders has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and never been charged, but he was fired by the university in 2008 following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct toward students and financial mismanagement. (David Kidwell/Pocono Record via AP, File_
Pennsylvania taxpayers are footing the $240,000 legal bill of a former state university administrator who was fired after an internal investigation substantiated allegations of financial impropriety and sexual misconduct toward students.

The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education agreed to pay Isaac Sanders’ lawyer after he successfully defended Sanders in a civil lawsuit filed by six students at East Stroudsburg University.

That’s according to a June 14 settlement agreement obtained by The Associated Press.

East Stroudsburg fired Sanders in 2008, saying an investigation by its outside law firm had shown he “exercised exceedingly poor judgment.”

Sanders has always denied touching any of the men, and a civil jury ruled in his favor in 2014. He has never been charged with a crime.

