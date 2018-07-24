Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pennsylvania

Pa. board: Bill Cosby should be classified as sexually violent predator

The Associated Press | Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 11:12 a.m.
A representative from the Pennsylvania Sexual Offenders Assessment Board has issued an assessment recommending that Bill Cosby be classified as a sexually violent predator. Cosby, 81, was convicted April 26 on sexual assault charges related to accusations he had drugged and assaulted Andrea Constand in his home in 2004. He is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 24.
NORRISTOWN — A representative from the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board is recommending Bill Cosby be classified as a sexually violent predator.

The Montgomery County District Attorney requested a hearing on the report Tuesday so a judge can decide if Cosby will be classified as a sexually violent predator. No date had been set for the hearing as of early Tuesday.

The 81-year-old was convicted April 26 on sexual assault charges related to accusations he had drugged and assaulted Andrea Constand in 2004.

The assessment, which looks at 14 areas to determine the status, is not public. State law requires Cosby to register as a sex offender because of the conviction. The classification would require increased treatment in prison and increased notification of neighbors when he is released.

Cosby is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 24.

