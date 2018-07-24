Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Farmers have mixed reactions to Trump's farm aid

Deb Erdley | Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 4:42 p.m.
Derry Township farmer Rick Ebert, president of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau is anxiously awaiting the details of the Trump Administration's $12 billion farm aid package.
Tribune-Review file
Derry Township farmer Rick Ebert, president of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau is anxiously awaiting the details of the Trump Administration's $12 billion farm aid package.

Updated 2 hours ago

Pennsylvania farmers greeted the Trump Administration’s announcement Tuesday of $12 billion in emergency aid to agriculture with mixed emotions.

Administration officials said the aid will ease the pain farmers have felt as America’s trading partners slapped tariffs on agricultural exports in response to the Trump administration’s tariffs on steel and aluminum.

“While we’re grateful the administration is doing something, we’re hopeful these tariff issues will be resolved soon because farmers would rather trade than take aid,” Pennsylvania Farm Bureau spokesman Joel Rotz said.

The Washington Post reported that the new aid will begin to flow in September. That’s two months ahead of crucial mid-term elections that Republicans fear could shift control of the House or Senate.

Although the aid package acknowledges the problems tariffs have created for American farmers, President Trump appeared unlikely to end the ever escalating trade war. Just hours before the announcement of the aid package Trump tweeted “Tariffs are the greatest!” and vowed that those who have taken advantage of the U.S. will have to negotiate a new deal.

In Pennsylvania where 59,000 farms have a $137.5 billion economic impact, the tariffs have taken a toll.

Rick Ebert, 58, of Derry Township is president of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau and a third generation dairy farmer. He’s felt the impact of the trade wars directly as milk prices plummeted again this year following a long downward slide.

Milk and dairy prices have fallen 10 percent in the last month alone, Rotz said.

“We know that the impact has been substantial enough that it has made the difference between whether there is a profit margin in some cases,” Rotz said.

Ebert is waiting to see the details of the aid package.

“The biggest concern now is that guys are financially stressed as it is. …All of agriculture is being impacted. I don’t think there is enough money in the government to make anybody whole,” Ebert said.

Nationally, corn, soybean and pork producers have felt the harshest impact of the tariffs But Rotz said in Pennsylvania where corn and soybeans are used for animal feed, the impact has been felt most keenly among fruit and vegetable producers and pork and dairy farmers.

And it’s not just China, but Canada and Mexico, the nation’s major NAFTA partners, that have retaliated with tariffs on agricultural exports.

“That’s pretty big when you consider that 85 percent of our fruits and vegetables go to the NAFTA countries,” Rotz said.

Preliminary details of the agricultural aid program that emerged Tuesday indicate the administration will tap the Commodity Credit Corporation, an entity created during the great Depression to support farmers, to borrow directly from the Treasury for aid to agriculture.

Deb Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Deb at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me