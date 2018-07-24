Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Pa. teacher probed for portraying Nazi at pro wrestling events

The Associated Press | Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 4:42 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

ROYERSFORD, Pa. — A Pennsylvania school district is investigating a teacher who portrays a Nazi villain named “Blitzkrieg” at local professional wrestling events.

The Spring-Ford Area School District launched the probe after video surfaced of Kevin Bean performing at a wrestling event in the Philadelphia suburbs. The video showed Bean, as Blitzkrieg, carrying a flag bearing the German Iron Cross and chanting the “Sieg Heil” Nazi salute.

Blitzkrieg, 36, is listed as a “superstar” on the World Wide Wrestling Alliance website. Wrestling videos posted online show Bean in character as Blitzkrieg at least as far back as 2012, goose-stepping into the ring and extending his hand in a Nazi salute.

Bean did not immediately return a phone message Tuesday.

The district’s website said he has been a teacher at Spring-Ford since 2004. Spring-Ford officials said they are conducting an internal investigation.

“I want to assure you that the actions portrayed in this video do not represent the core values of the school district,” Superintendent David Goodin said in a message on the district website.

Dino Sanna, president of the World Wide Wrestling Alliance, did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me