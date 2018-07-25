Jefferson County man sold his father's gun for cocaine

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Jefferson County man faces up to a decade behind bars after he stole his father’s pistol and sold it to a drug dealer, U.S. Attorney Scott Brady announced Wednesday.

Douglas Means, 35, of Brockway, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a stolen firearm before Chief U.S. Judge Joy Flowers Conti.

Prosecutors say Means, in August, 2016, stole a .380-caliber Smith and Wesson semi-automatic pistol from his father’s home in Brockway. After holding onto the gun for a few weeks, prosecutors say Means sold it to a his drug dealer for $400 and a gram of cocaine.

“The firearm was transferred to a drug dealer in New York, so that it could be resold for more money. The gun was later recovered in New York with the serial number intact,” prosecutors said in a release.

Prosecutors say Means confessed to the crime in a written statement.

Conti has scheduled Means’ sentencing for Nov. 15, when he faces up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

Conti ordered Means to remain behind bars ahead of his sentencing.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shanicka L. Kennedy prosecuted the case.

