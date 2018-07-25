Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Live: Steelers arrive at Saint Vincent for training camp
Pennsylvania

Jefferson County man sold his father's gun for cocaine

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 12:39 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

A Jefferson County man faces up to a decade behind bars after he stole his father’s pistol and sold it to a drug dealer, U.S. Attorney Scott Brady announced Wednesday.

Douglas Means, 35, of Brockway, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a stolen firearm before Chief U.S. Judge Joy Flowers Conti.

Prosecutors say Means, in August, 2016, stole a .380-caliber Smith and Wesson semi-automatic pistol from his father’s home in Brockway. After holding onto the gun for a few weeks, prosecutors say Means sold it to a his drug dealer for $400 and a gram of cocaine.

“The firearm was transferred to a drug dealer in New York, so that it could be resold for more money. The gun was later recovered in New York with the serial number intact,” prosecutors said in a release.

Prosecutors say Means confessed to the crime in a written statement.

Conti has scheduled Means’ sentencing for Nov. 15, when he faces up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

Conti ordered Means to remain behind bars ahead of his sentencing.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shanicka L. Kennedy prosecuted the case.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Matthew at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me