Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Trial opens for father of girl, 12, fatally shot by constable in Perry County

The Associated Press | Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 3:21 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The trial has begun for a Pennsylvania man charged in the death of his 12-year-old daughter, who was shot by a constable serving eviction papers.

Perry County authorities accuse Donald Meyer, 60, of pointing a loaded rifle at the constable, who fired a shot that went through Meyer’s arm and fatally struck Ciara Meyer in January 2016.

District Attorney Andrew Bender told jurors Wednesday morning that although Meyer wasn’t “the trigger man,” he was responsible for his daughter’s death, PennLive.com reported .

“Parents are supposed to protect their children. Not put them in harm’s way,” he said.

Defense attorney Jerry Philpott, however, said his client feared his home was “being invaded.”

“He picked up a gun, which he was cleaning when this all started, and went to the door to protect his home,” something that he had a constitutional right to do, Philpott said. Meyer has blamed the constable for his daughter’s death.

Property manager Ashley Hill, who recorded the confrontation with her cellphone from about 20 feet away, testified that the girl stepped up behind her father.

“Ciara kept saying, ‘Dad, stop. Dad, stop,’” Hill recalled, dabbing tears from her eyes. She said the defendant had many anti-government views and “thought everyone was against him.”

Bender said the defendant pointed the rifle at the head and shoulders of the constable, who “thought he was going to die.” Philpott said jurors will have to take into account whether or not the constable acted appropriately.

In the trial, which is being held in Lycoming County, Meyer faces charges of homicide, aggravated assault, involuntary manslaughter, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and a firearms charge. He also faces a firearms charge in Dauphin County.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me