Pennsylvania

$5M federal grant to help Pennsylvanians in addiction recovery find work

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, July 26, 2018, 8:39 a.m.

Pennsylvania will receive a federal grant for about $5 million for use in helping people whose employment has been affected by opioid use, addiction and overdose, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Labor.

The funding is part of $22 million awarded to six states that department officials announced this week under a national health emergency related to the opioid epidemic.

The money will be directed toward helping people regain employment while they are in recovery from an addiction, said Alexander Acosta, U.S. Secretary of Labor, in a news release.

Other states receiving the remainder of the funding are Alaska, Maryland, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Washington State.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

