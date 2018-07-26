Trump to campaign for Lou Barletta in Wilkes-Barre Aug. 2

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

President Donald Trump will campaign for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Lou Barletta during an Aug. 2 rally in Wilkes-Barre, the Trump campaign announced Wednesday.

The announcement comes as Barletta, a Hazleton congressman and early Trump supporter, trails Democratic opponent U.S. Sen. Bob Casey in fundraising and polling. Vice President Mike Pence supported Barletta in a Philadelphia visit Monday.

The rally, scheduled at the Mohegan Sun Arena, will be Trump’s 22nd in Pennsylvania, according to a campaign announcement. The president will focus on the economy and his efforts to increase manufacturing jobs, according to the announcement.

Barletta rose to political prominence after instituting rules as the mayor of Hazleton in 2006 that would have punished landlords who rented to illegal immigrants and businesses that employed them. The law was overturned by a federal judge in 2007 before it took effect, and the judge’s decision withstood appeals that went to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Trump described Barletta on Twitter Monday as “tough on crime and borders.”

“I am very excited to have President Trump join me in Pennsylvania to show his strong support for our campaign for U.S. Senate,” Barletta said in an emailed statement. “When Bob Casey went to Washington, he left Pennsylvania behind. Maybe he would make a good Senator for California, but he no longer represents Pennsylvania.”

Casey’s campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for a response.

Casey leads Barletta by 16 points in a RealClearPolitics average of polls. He had nearly $10 million in his campaign account at the end of June, compared to Barletta’s $1.5 million.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Wes at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.