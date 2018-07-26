Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Trump to campaign for Lou Barletta in Wilkes-Barre Aug. 2

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Thursday, July 26, 2018, 9:18 a.m.
In this Oct. 10, 2016 file photo, U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, left, appears onstage with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at a campaign rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre.
In this Oct. 10, 2016 file photo, U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, left, appears onstage with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at a campaign rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre.

Updated 1 hour ago

President Donald Trump will campaign for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Lou Barletta during an Aug. 2 rally in Wilkes-Barre, the Trump campaign announced Wednesday.

The announcement comes as Barletta, a Hazleton congressman and early Trump supporter, trails Democratic opponent U.S. Sen. Bob Casey in fundraising and polling. Vice President Mike Pence supported Barletta in a Philadelphia visit Monday.

The rally, scheduled at the Mohegan Sun Arena, will be Trump’s 22nd in Pennsylvania, according to a campaign announcement. The president will focus on the economy and his efforts to increase manufacturing jobs, according to the announcement.

Barletta rose to political prominence after instituting rules as the mayor of Hazleton in 2006 that would have punished landlords who rented to illegal immigrants and businesses that employed them. The law was overturned by a federal judge in 2007 before it took effect, and the judge’s decision withstood appeals that went to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Trump described Barletta on Twitter Monday as “tough on crime and borders.”

“I am very excited to have President Trump join me in Pennsylvania to show his strong support for our campaign for U.S. Senate,” Barletta said in an emailed statement. “When Bob Casey went to Washington, he left Pennsylvania behind. Maybe he would make a good Senator for California, but he no longer represents Pennsylvania.”

Casey’s campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for a response.

Casey leads Barletta by 16 points in a RealClearPolitics average of polls. He had nearly $10 million in his campaign account at the end of June, compared to Barletta’s $1.5 million.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Wes at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me