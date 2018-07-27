Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pennsylvania

Body of 2nd apparent flooding victim found in Pennsylvania

The Associated Press | Friday, July 27, 2018, 11:18 a.m.
A member of the Plymouth Township Fire Police makes his way through water running across U.S. Route 11 Wednesday evening, July 25, 2018, in West Nanticoke, Pa. as extended downpours caused roadway flooding from mountainside runoff. (Dave Scherbenco/The Citizens' Voice via AP)
ELIZABETHTOWN — Authorities say the body of a second apparent victim of this week’s flooding in central Pennsylvania has been found.

State police tell lancasteronline.com that the body of a woman was found by a civilian Thursday in Conewago Creek near Elizabethtown. That’s about three-quarters of a mile downstream from where police said a 19-year-old woman was swept into the swollen creek on Monday as she tried to cross it.

Police say the woman will need to be identified using dental records. An autopsy was set for Friday.

An 18-year-old man also drowned, apparently when he was swept away by floodwaters in Adams County when his car got stranded. His body was found Wednesday.

Five days of downpours brought a foot or more of rain to an over 100-mile swath of Pennsylvania.

