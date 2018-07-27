Edited report of Catholic priest sexual abuse in Greensburg, Pittsburgh to be released

An edited version of a grand jury report detailing decades of sexual abuse and cover-ups in six Catholic dioceses, including those in Greensburg and Pittsburgh, will be released in August, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Friday.

The justices said a version of the report, edited to shield the identities of those challenging it, could be made available to the public as early as Aug. 8 and no later than Aug. 14.

The court blocked the release of the report after it said “dozens of individuals — primarily members of the clergy,” who were named but not charged objected to its release. Many said the grand jury’s failure to afford them an opportunity to defend themselves violated the state constitution’s guarantee of good reputation.

In the opinion, penned by chief Justice Thomas Saylor, the Supreme Court agreed to release an edited version of the report while it continues to weigh those objections.

The office of state Attorney General Josh Shapiro conducted the 22 month probe. He hailed the court’s decision, noting he will continue to seek the release of the entire document.

“Our fear throughout this process has been that the entire grand jury report would be shelved and victims’ truth would be silenced. Today’s order ensures that will not be the case — the redacted report on widespread sexual abuse and cover up within the Catholic church will be released,” Shapiro said. “I will continue to fight to ensure every single victim is heard and every priest, bishop and church official is held accountable for their abhorrent conduct. No one victim’s truth is any less important than another and no one’s criminal conduct any less loathsome.”

The court’s decision came a day after a frustrated Shapiro appealed to Pope Francis for aid in obtaining the release of the grand jury report.

Catholic church leaders across the state — with one exception — had little to say when Shapiro issued his plea to the Pontiff.

Bishop Lawrence Persico of the Erie Diocese on Friday called for a swift and fair resolution to the stalled release of the 800-plus page report that details the investigation of the Greensburg, Pittsburgh, Erie, Harrisburg, Scranton and Allentown dioceses.

The Monessen native was vicar general of the Greensburg diocese from 2005 until his 2012 appointment in Erie. In a prepared statement, Persico said his primary focus remains on victims “who await this important opportunity to be heard.”

Persico was the only prelate to appear voluntarily before the grand jury that sat in Pittsburgh for nearly two years. All of his fellow prelates exercised the option to provide written statements to the panel.

Answering Shapiro’s claim that at least two church leaders have been behind efforts to keep the report under wraps, Persico said Friday he was not involved in any such efforts.

“Victims and their advocates have indicated that the delay of the report’s release is causing more suffering. After two years preparing the report, the attorney general is understandably frustrated. And we have seen the concerns of the petitioners who feel they have not had due process,” Persico wrote.

In an interview this month in the Sharon Herald , Persico said he had been tasked with investigating allegations of abuse during his tenure in the Greensburg diocese.

The grand jury’s findings are detailed in an 800-plus page report that was given to diocesan officials in May. Officials in all six dioceses later went on record in support of its release.

Shapiro’s investigation got underway in June 2016 on the heels of a prior investigation that revealed decades of sexual abuse and cover-ups in the Johnstown Altoona Diocese.

Deb Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Deb at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.