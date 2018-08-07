Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Republicans charge Democrats with skulduggery at the Fayette County Fair

Deb Erdley | Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, 6:36 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Democrats crossed a line at last week’s Fayette County Fair, Pennsylvania Republican Chairman Val DiGiorgio charged late Tuesday.

DiGiorgio said the party went a little too far when members working its registration table at the fair offered prizes such as Pittsburgh Steelers gear and a trip to Nemacolin Woodlands to entice fair-goers to register as Democrats or, worse yet, change their registration to Democrat.

Citing election law that prohibits intentionally offering “money or goods to an individual as an inducement for the individual to enroll in a particular party or for a registrant to change political affiliation,” DiGiorgio issued a statement asking Fayette election officials and county District Attorney Richard Bower to launch an investigation.

Neither Bower nor county Democratic committee Chair George Rattay could be reached for comment Tuesday evening.

It’s unclear if Terrible Towels figure into the election strategy of Fayette County Democrats, who outnumber Republicans 43,432 to 26,794.

But it’s no laughing matter to the state’s GOP leadership.

“We are requesting this investigation not only because of the apparently flagrant violation of state election law, but also to ensure the voter registration process remains untainted (by) desperate actors seeking to gain an unfair — and potentially illegal — advantage,” DiGiorgio wrote.

Deb Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Deb at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me