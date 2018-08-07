Republicans charge Democrats with skulduggery at the Fayette County Fair

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Democrats crossed a line at last week’s Fayette County Fair, Pennsylvania Republican Chairman Val DiGiorgio charged late Tuesday.

DiGiorgio said the party went a little too far when members working its registration table at the fair offered prizes such as Pittsburgh Steelers gear and a trip to Nemacolin Woodlands to entice fair-goers to register as Democrats or, worse yet, change their registration to Democrat.

Citing election law that prohibits intentionally offering “money or goods to an individual as an inducement for the individual to enroll in a particular party or for a registrant to change political affiliation,” DiGiorgio issued a statement asking Fayette election officials and county District Attorney Richard Bower to launch an investigation.

Neither Bower nor county Democratic committee Chair George Rattay could be reached for comment Tuesday evening.

It’s unclear if Terrible Towels figure into the election strategy of Fayette County Democrats, who outnumber Republicans 43,432 to 26,794.

But it’s no laughing matter to the state’s GOP leadership.

“We are requesting this investigation not only because of the apparently flagrant violation of state election law, but also to ensure the voter registration process remains untainted (by) desperate actors seeking to gain an unfair — and potentially illegal — advantage,” DiGiorgio wrote.

Deb Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer.