'Drive Sober' campaign extends through Labor Day holiday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With the approach of the Labor Day weekend, one of the most dangerous holidays for drivers, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the American Trauma Society’s Pennsylvania Division are teaming up to caution motorists against driving while impaired.

The campaign, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” runs from Friday through Sept. 3, sending a message about the dangers of driving while drunk.

Drunken-driving crashes claimed 10,497 lives across the United States in 2016, with 433 lost over the Labor Day holiday, according to the NHTSA.

According to PennDOT, there were 153 alcohol-related crashes throughout the state during the 2017 Labor Day holiday, resulting in three fatalities. That was a drop from nine fatalities, but an increase from 118 crashes involving alcohol, during the same period in 2016.

Of Pennsylvania traffic fatalities that occurred during all holiday weekends last year, 37 percent were related to alcohol use.

This year’s NHTSA campaign is paired with another message aimed at curbing drug-impaired driving: “If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. Drive High, Get a DUI.”

“A driver’s judgment and ability to react are both impaired when driving high, but many drivers don’t realize that it’s dangerous and illegal,” Heidi King, NHTSA deputy administrator, said at a press conference. “Driving either drunk or high is a DUI; impairment is impairment.”

State and local law enforcement will step up enforcement during the campaigns. The state police patrol unit at the Greensburg barracks will conduct a sobriety checkpoint at an unannounced Westmoreland County location during the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 3.

According to the NHTSA, 42 percent of drivers killed in crashes in 2015 tested positive for drugs. The agency’s 2013-14 survey found that nearly one in four weekend drivers tested positive for at least one drug that could impair their ability to drive safely.

Research has shown that Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) — the chemical responsible for most of marijuana’s psychological effects — slows reaction times, impairs cognitive performance and makes it more difficult for drivers to keep a steady position in their lane.

The NHTSA advises those who intend to travel, especially when celebrating Labor Day, to plan ahead. Don’t drive high or drunk; instead, ride with a designated driver, use public transportation, or call a ride-sharing service or cab to get home safely.

Westmoreland County saw 12 alcohol-related traffic deaths in 2017. That placed it among the seven Pennsylvania counties with the most such fatalities last year, combining to account for 36 percent of the statewide total of 293 deaths.

Westmoreland’s figure was down from 13 deaths in 2016 and 16 each in 2013 and 2015. The county’s lowest drunken-driving toll in recent years was seven deaths in 2014.

Also among the top seven, Allegheny County reported 22 alcohol-related traffic deaths last year, down from 19 each in 2013, 2014 and 2016. Allegheny had 11 such fatalities in 2015.

Statewide, DUI deaths have been on a downward trend over the past five years, from a high of 381 in 2013.

Drunken driving had the deadliest impact last year among drivers between the ages of 26 and 30, accounting for 42 percent of all driver fatalities in that age group.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.