Pennsylvania

Church sex abuse hotlines available to report abuse, get help

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, 11:27 a.m.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks at a press conference about former Catholic priest John Sweeney pleading guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge of indecent assault, at the Westmoreland County Courthouse, in Greensburg, on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. His victim, identified only as Josh, stood beside Shapiro, as the attorney general described the sexual abuse that was forced on him as a 10 year old student at St. Margaret Mary Catholic School.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
With the release on the grand jury report on child sex abuse by Catholic priests in six Pennsylvania dioceses Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Attorney General included a hotline for victims: 888-538-8541.

The AG also launched a website for the report: https://www.attorneygeneral.gov/report/

Sharipo said his campaign to root out predators in the church continues and urged anyone with information about such abuse to call the clergy abuse hotline.

He posted to Twitter that “Our hotline for clergy sex abuse has been lit up since yesterday afternoon. 150+ calls / emails & lots of survivors who are now surfacing to tell their stories and seek justice. I’ll repeat it again: this is an ongoing investigation. Our Hotline #: 888-538-8541”

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services has ChildLine to report suspected child abuse by phone at 800-932-0313.

Other resources for people who have been victims of sex abuse are available from the dioceses.

Diocese of Pittsburgh: website or hotline: 888-808-1235

Diocese of Greensburg: website or hotline: 724-837-1840 x1655

Diocese of Erie: website or hotline: 814-451-1521

Diocese of Altoona/Johnstown: website or hotline: 814-944-9388

Diocese of Allentown: website or hotline: 800-791-9209

Diocese of Harrisburg: hotline: 800-626-1608

Diocese of Scranton: website or hotline: 570-207-1453 x1078

Archdioceses of Philadelphia: website or hotline: 888-930-9010.

