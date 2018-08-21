Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pennsylvania

Wolf, Wagner schedule first debate Oct. 1

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, 10:48 a.m.
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf (left) and Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner.
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Republican gubernatorial nominee Scott Wagner have scheduled their first debate of the campaign for Oct. 1.

Alex Trebek, of TV game show JEOPARDY!, will moderate the debate, which the Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce is hosting during an annual dinner event in Hershey.

Pennsylvania Cable Network will air the debate live.

“The gubernatorial debate segment of the dinner will feature a dynamic, entertaining format that will focus on an array of topics that are critical to Pennsylvania’s business community,” Chamber President and CEO Gene Barr said in a news release.

Wagner’s campaign said in June that he had accepted 11 debate invitations, while Wolf hadn’t publicly accepted any at the time. Wagner resigned a state Senate seat in May to campaign full-time for governor.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Wes at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

