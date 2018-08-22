Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pennsylvania

Pa. man wanted for threatening President Trump believed to be back in the state

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, 9:12 a.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

A Pennsylvania man wanted by the FBI for threatening to shoot President Donald Trump has made his way back into the state more than a month after being spotted in Allegheny County, according to law enforcement authorities.

Shawn Richard Christy, 27, of McAdoo, Pa., has been on the run since July 10 when he was indicted by a federal grand jury.

FBI authorities in Philadelphia said Tuesday afternoon that a truck that had been reported stolen in western Maryland was found in Schuylkill County in eastern Pennsylvania.

Maryland authorities responding to a call Sunday evening in Cumberland of a suspicious man sleeping in a vehicle found that he had fled after a citizen reported him. Deputy U.S. Marshals identified the man as Christy.

He has been spotted in several states and may be responsible for the theft of vehicles, authorities said.

He was seen July 30 in Wexford at a Sheetz near the intersection of Route 910 and Interstate 79.

Christy should be considered armed and dangerous. Federal authorities are asking the public to be vigilant and report any sightings of him to 911 or 877-Wanted-2.

Christy is 5-foot-10, weighs about 160 pounds, and is a white man with a light complexion. He has a tattoo of a cross on his right upper arm, short dark blond hair and a full beard. He speaks with a noticeable lisp and claims to be a survivalist.

Federal authorities are offering a cash reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to his arrest. Any information will be considered confidential.

