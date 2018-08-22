Uniontown priest on leave as authorities investigate abuse allegations

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Westmoreland County District Attorney John Peck is investigating what the Catholic diocese of Greensburg called credible allegations of sexual abuse against Monsignor Michael Matusak, dating back 20 years.

Diocese officials forwarded allegations against the Uniontown priest to Peck’s office along with a new allegation against a priest previously identified in the grand jury report and multiple allegations against deceased clergy.

The diocese released a statement Thursday confirming that it had contacted the district attorney immediately after receiving the allegation against Matusak and placed the cleric on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Matusak, who previously served at St. Pius X in Mt. Pleasant, has served in Uniontown since 2008 at St. John the Evangelist, St. Joseph, St. Mary (Nativity) and St. Therese, Little Flower of Jesus.

Diocesan officials said they will notify parishioners there of the monsignor’s status at services on Saturday and Sunday.

“We will be communicating with parishioners at four parishes in Uniontown this weekend where he serves as pastor,” the diocese said.

A woman who now lives out of state filed contacted the diocese on Monday via email.

She alleged that Matusak molested her while he was pastor of St. Pius when she was a teenager. Matusak served there from 1997 until 2008. Prior to that, he served a parish in Blairsville.

“This is the first and only allegation the diocese has ever received against Monsignor Matusak,” the diocese said in an email. “A credible allegation does not mean it has been substantiated or proven. This announcement in no way implies Monsignor Matusak is guilty.”

