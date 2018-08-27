Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Casinos' interest in sports betting picks up in Pennsylvania

The Associated Press | Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, 9:51 a.m.
This Aug. 1 2018 photo shows a board at Harrah's casino in Atlantic City, N.J., listing the odds on pro football games in the first week of the NFL season. Resorts casino will begin taking sports bets in person on Wednesday, Aug. 15, becoming the fifth Atlantic City casino to do so. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
This Aug. 1 2018 photo shows a board at Harrah's casino in Atlantic City, N.J., listing the odds on pro football games in the first week of the NFL season. Resorts casino will begin taking sports bets in person on Wednesday, Aug. 15, becoming the fifth Atlantic City casino to do so. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

Updated 3 hours ago

HARRISBURG — A second casino owner in Pennsylvania wants to offer sports betting, now that it’s cleared it to begin in the state.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board said Monday that the owner of Parx Casino applied for permits to offer sports betting at the suburban Philadelphia casino and at an off-track betting parlor it owns in Philadelphia.

Earlier this month, the gaming board approved regulations to allow sports betting to start. Penn National Gaming, which owns Hollywood Casino in suburban Harrisburg, applied a couple days later.

Owners of Pennsylvania’s 12 casinos can pay $10 million to operate sports betting in the state.

The applications are unlikely to get approval before October. Nevada, Delaware, New Jersey and Mississippi already offer sports betting, and it’s expected to start within days in West Virginia.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me