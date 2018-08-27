Surveillance images released of man sought in model's death
Updated 4 hours ago
NORRISTOWN — Authorities have released surveillance images of a man being sought in connection with the strangling of a model in Philadelphia's affluent Main Line suburbs.
The body of 36-year-old Christina Carlin-Kraft was found Wednesday night in her apartment in Ardmore. Her death has been ruled a homicide.
. @MontcopaDA seeking a "person of interest" in last week's murder of model Christina Carlin-Kraft in her Cambridge Square condo in Ardmore. @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/69SvtoAr6t— Jim Melwert (@JMelwert) August 27, 2018
Authorities on Monday released video of a man authorities say had contact with the victim early that morning in Philadelphia.
They say he was also seen at the entrance to the subway station and may have used a ride-hailing service to get from Philadelphia to Ardmore.
Police seeking suspect in burglary at slain model Christina Carlin-Kraft's apartment | Inquirer https://t.co/KzJE3Cno2o— Philly Inquirer (@PhillyInquirer) August 27, 2018
Carlin-Kraft had just moved into the apartment last week. Her modeling profile lists photo shoots for Vanity Fair, Victoria's Secret, Playboy and Maxim.