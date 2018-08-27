Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pennsylvania

Surveillance images released of man sought in model's death

The Associated Press | Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, 3:48 p.m.
This still image from surveillance video made in Philadelphia and released by the Montgomery County District Attorney shows a person of interest in the Aug. 22, 2018, homicide of Christina Carlin-Kraft. The model was found strangled to death in the bedroom of her apartment in the Philadelphia suburb of Ardmore.
Updated 4 hours ago

NORRISTOWN — Authorities have released surveillance images of a man being sought in connection with the strangling of a model in Philadelphia's affluent Main Line suburbs.

The body of 36-year-old Christina Carlin-Kraft was found Wednesday night in her apartment in Ardmore. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Authorities on Monday released video of a man authorities say had contact with the victim early that morning in Philadelphia.

They say he was also seen at the entrance to the subway station and may have used a ride-hailing service to get from Philadelphia to Ardmore.

Carlin-Kraft had just moved into the apartment last week. Her modeling profile lists photo shoots for Vanity Fair, Victoria's Secret, Playboy and Maxim.

