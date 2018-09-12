Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Rep. Mike Turzai calls window for sex abuse lawsuits 'a compromise'

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, 12:03 p.m.
Pennsylvania House Speaker Mike Turzai says his chamber is poised to take up changes to the state’s limits on child sexual abuse lawsuits, predicting a two-year window to allow victims with older claims to sue would pass.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pennsylvania House Speaker Mike Turzai says his chamber is poised to take up changes to the state’s limits on child sexual abuse lawsuits, predicting a two-year window to allow victims with older claims to sue would pass.

Updated 12 hours ago

HARRISBURG — The Republican speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives says his chamber is poised to take up changes to the state’s limits on child sexual abuse lawsuits, predicting a two-year window to allow victims with older claims to sue would pass.

Speaker Mike Turzai on Wednesday called the two-year window “a compromise” compared to a different proposal to entirely eliminate limits of lawsuits for victims of all ages.

Last month’s sweeping grand jury report on child sexual abuse in the Roman Catholic Church also recommended a two-year window.

Pennsylvania law currently requires victims to sue before they turn 30 and the Senate’s top-ranking Republican, President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati, contends that retroactive changes aren’t constitutional.

Scarnati supports a church-endowed victims’ compensation fund.

The chambers begin short fall sessions Sept. 24.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me