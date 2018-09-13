17 Pennsylvania shops cited for selling e-cigs to minors

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The federal Food and Drug Administration caught 17 Pennsylvania stores selling e-cigarettes and other vaping products to minors as part of a nationwide undercover crackdown.

Only one Southwestern Pennsylvania store was caught in the sweep, the rest were in Eastern Pennsylvania.

The FDA fined a Sheetz on Route 51 in Belle Vernon for selling Vuse brands vaping products to an undercover minor in June.

The administration issued warning letters and fines to more than 1,300 stores nationwide. It’s been cracking down on e-cigarette sellers and manufacturers.

In a speech Wednesday, FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said youth use of electronic cigarettes has reached “epidemic proportions.”

According to FDA, the undercover “blitz” was conducted over the summer. The vast majority of e-cigarettes sold to minors — 97 percent — came from five major manufacturers: Vase, Blu, Juul, MarkTen XL and Logic.

The FDA this week sent warning letters to these five manufacturers. These companies have 60 days to come up with plans to curtaiil underage use of their products.

If they fail, the FDA may take action of its own, possibly by banning the fruit and candy e-cigarette flavors that are seen as a a major draw to minors.

