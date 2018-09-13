Group vets disaster relief agencies
A national organization that ranks charities for effectiveness Thursday put up a roster of highly-rated charities that will provide aid and support for hurricane ravished communities throughout the Carolinas.
“We look at this as an opportunity to continue to educate donors to treat their charitable giving like it is an investment,” said charity navigator chief Operating Officer Larry Lieberman.
“You need to research who it is you’re giving to. Unfortunately every opportunity to give creates situations where there are people who want to take advantage as these disasters. They move from Houston to the Carolinas to Puerto Rico wherever there is a new audience. At Charity Navigator, our mission is to provide donors with the information they need to give to the most effective organizations,” Lieberman said.
Charity Navigator will be updating its roster of legitimate hurricane disaster relief agencies ranging from national to hyper local daily, Lieberman said.