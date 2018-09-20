Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pennsylvania

Pa. gunman upset by divorce is found dead after manhunt

The Associated Press | Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, 8:09 a.m.
Police talk with family members at the staging area after a shooting at Bellingham Retirement Community on East Boot Road in East Goshen Township, Pa., Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. Authorities are searching for a man who they say shot at his ex-wife and then killed his parents at the retirement center. Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan says authorities are looking for 59-year-old Bruce Rogal of Glenmoore. (Pete Bannan/Daily Local News via AP)
Police arrive after a deadly shooting at Bellingham Retirement Community on East Boot Road in East Goshen Township, Pa., Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. Authorities are searching for a man who they say shot at his ex-wife and then killed his parents, William and Nancy Rogal, both in their late 80s, at the retirement center. Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan says authorities are looking for 59-year-old Bruce Rogal of Glenmoore. (Pete Bannan/Daily Local News via AP)
Police arrive after a deadly shooting at Bellingham Retirement Community on East Boot Road in East Goshen Township. Pa., Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. Authorities are searching for a man who they say shot at his ex-wife and then killed his parents at the retirement center. Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan says authorities are looking for 59-year-old Bruce Rogal of Glenmoore. (Pete Bannan/Daily Local News via AP)
Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan speaks about the shooting at Bellingham Retirement Community on East Boot Road in East Goshen Township, Pa., Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. Authorities are searching for a man who they say shot at his ex-wife and then killed his parents at the retirement center. Hogan says authorities are looking for 59-year-old Bruce Rogal of Glenmoore. (Pete Bannen/Daily Local News via AP)
Updated 5 hours ago

EAST GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania gunman who was upset that his ex-wife had been awarded their home in their divorce has been found dead after he shot at her and killed his own parents.

Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan said early Thursday that 59-year-old Bruce Rogal was dead after a manhunt and a police chase.

Few details are available.

Hogan had said Wednesday that Rogal, of Glenmoore, received an order finalizing the divorce and “that appears to be what set him off.”

Hogan says Rogal first went to the house where his ex-wife was staying, shot at her and missed.

He then drove to a retirement center in East Goshen Township, killed his parents, both in their late 80s, and fled.

