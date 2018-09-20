Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Report: Dog the Bounty Hunter joins search for Pa. man accused of threatening Trump

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, 10:06 a.m.
Beth Chapman, left, and Duane Chapman arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 4, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP)
Wade Payne/Invision/AP
Beth Chapman, left, and Duane Chapman arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 4, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP)

Updated 4 hours ago

Shawn Christy, who is accused of threatening President Donald Trump and other officials and has been on the run for months, has Dog the Bounty Hunter after him now.

“I have a very hot lead,” Dog the Bounty Hunter, whose real name is Duane Chapman, told the Mansfield (Ohio) News Journal on Wednesday .

The newspaper spoke to Chapman in Hawaii and he confirmed that a friend of the Christy family, who he didn’t identify, has retained him for help.

Chapman told the newspaper he plans to arrive in Ohio next week. The TV personality has a scheduled performance at Renaissance Theater in Mansfield on Sept. 28.

Officials believe Christy, 27, of McAdoo, Pa., may be in Western Pennsylvania or Ohio.

Officials said that he may have stolen a truck from Skitco Iron Works in Hazle Township on Sunday night . They believe Christy stole food, money and a shotgun from the same business last month.

He was also seen July 30 in Wexford at a Sheetz near the intersection of Route 910 and Interstate 79.

U.S. Marshals, the FBI and the U.S. Secret Service have been searching for Christy for more than two months, saying he has threatened to use “full lethal force on any law enforcement officer that tries to detain me.”

A federal warrant was issued June 19 for Christy in relation to Facebook threats against Northampton County’s district attorney, alleging that he posted “I promise I’ll put a bullet in your head as soon as I put one in the head of President Donald J. Trump.”

Christy is also wanted in Pennsylvania on arrest warrants for burglary, probation violation, and failure to appear for an aggravated assault case.

Federal authorities have asked for help for the public, offering a reward of up to $20,000, but warn that Christy should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.

Related Content
Pa. fugitive sought in Trump threats suspected in truck theft
HAZLETON, Pa. -- Federal authorities suspect a man accused of having threatened President Donald Trump and other officials may have stolen a truck overnight from ...
Pa. man wanted for threatening President Trump believed to be back in the state
A Pennsylvania man wanted by the FBI for threatening to shoot President Donald Trump has made his way back into the state more than a ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me