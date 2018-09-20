Report: Dog the Bounty Hunter joins search for Pa. man accused of threatening Trump

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Shawn Christy, who is accused of threatening President Donald Trump and other officials and has been on the run for months, has Dog the Bounty Hunter after him now.

“I have a very hot lead,” Dog the Bounty Hunter, whose real name is Duane Chapman, told the Mansfield (Ohio) News Journal on Wednesday .

The newspaper spoke to Chapman in Hawaii and he confirmed that a friend of the Christy family, who he didn’t identify, has retained him for help.

Chapman told the newspaper he plans to arrive in Ohio next week. The TV personality has a scheduled performance at Renaissance Theater in Mansfield on Sept. 28.

Officials believe Christy, 27, of McAdoo, Pa., may be in Western Pennsylvania or Ohio.

Officials said that he may have stolen a truck from Skitco Iron Works in Hazle Township on Sunday night . They believe Christy stole food, money and a shotgun from the same business last month.

He was also seen July 30 in Wexford at a Sheetz near the intersection of Route 910 and Interstate 79.

U.S. Marshals, the FBI and the U.S. Secret Service have been searching for Christy for more than two months, saying he has threatened to use “full lethal force on any law enforcement officer that tries to detain me.”

A federal warrant was issued June 19 for Christy in relation to Facebook threats against Northampton County’s district attorney, alleging that he posted “I promise I’ll put a bullet in your head as soon as I put one in the head of President Donald J. Trump.”

Christy is also wanted in Pennsylvania on arrest warrants for burglary, probation violation, and failure to appear for an aggravated assault case.

Federal authorities have asked for help for the public, offering a reward of up to $20,000, but warn that Christy should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

